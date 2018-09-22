Day after clash in Bengal, another youth dies, official suspended

On Friday, Tapas Burman (19), a student of Islampur college and another former student of the high school, died in hospital. (Representational) On Friday, Tapas Burman (19), a student of Islampur college and another former student of the high school, died in hospital. (Representational)

Another youth succumbed to bullet injuries after a clash between protesting students and police at a school in North Bengal, taking the toll to two. The clash occurred on Thursday after students of Daribhit High School near Islampur in North Dinajpur district began protesting against newly appointed teachers visiting the school, sources said. Rajesh Sarkar, a former student of the school, died of bullet injuries. On Friday, Tapas Burman (19), a student of Islampur college and another former student of the high school, died in hospital.

The police have denied using live ammunition, saying they used only rubber bullets and tear gas shells.

Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that the district school inspector had been suspended. “We have sought a report from the district administration and police. The home secretary is looking into the matter. The district school inspector is suspended. He did not inform the education department about the appointments,” he said.

“Those who are doing politics of violence should introspect. Any death is tragic. The RSS is fanning trouble,” Chatterjee added.

The ABVP, a student affiliate of the RSS, said they were not part of the protest. “Rajesh was our unit joint secretary. Tapas also kept in touch with us. However, it was a student protest and we were not part of it,” said Subir Haldar, state vice-president of ABVP. The BJP, meanwhile, demanded a CBI probe into the deaths.

According to sources, the trouble began on September 16, when newly appointed Urdu and Sanskrit teachers tried to enter the school. Students and locals tried to stop them, demanding teachers in science and literature subjects.

On September 18, the school management committee in the presence of BDO and district school inspector held a meeting on the issue. The management passed a resolution stating “… resolve that Urdu teacher and Sanskrit teacher that has been appointed for this school be withdrawn, as there is no post in the HS section.” The district school inspector also announced that the teachers would not join the school.

However, on Thursday, the newly appointed teachers escorted by police tried to enter the school and join duty, sources said. Students and residents again tried to stop them, and blocked a road. The police tried to baton charge and disperse the students when the clash erupted.

“I am being made a scapegoat,” said Rabindranath Mondol, District School Inspector of North Dinajpur, who was suspended.

“The matter was settled on September 18. We are probing why the new teachers visited the school Thursday. Police did not resort to firing. The agitators, many of them outsiders, had firearms,” said Sumit Kumar, police superintendent of North Dinajpur. “We have detained seven people. Some of them are BJP workers,” added Kumar.

BJP state chief Diip Ghosh demanded a CBI probe into the deaths.

