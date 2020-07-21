Bengal: Boy’s body found day after girl’s death sparked violence

BJP members protest in Kolkata on Monday against the Dinajpur incident. (Express photo by Partha Paul) BJP members protest in Kolkata on Monday against the Dinajpur incident. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

A day after violence broke out in North Dinajpur district following the discovery of the body of a teenage girl, the body of a boy was recovered from a pond in the same area on Monday.

Police sources said that this boy had been named in a complaint filed by the girl’s father on Sunday. According to the complaint, the girl was raped and murdered.

“…dead body of a young boy has been recovered from a pond of the same area where a young girl died yesterday of poisoning. Inquest has been done by a magistrate and videography of the Post Mortem will be done. Police is investigating both the cases and looking into all possible aspects of the incident…” West Bengal Police tweeted.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl’s father, the boy used to go to the same private tutor as his daughter and would harass her. The girl and the boy belonged to different religious communities. While the complaint alleged rape and murder, the post-mortem report published on Monday stated the cause of the girl’s death as the “effects of poison”. The police said there was no physical or sexual assault on her body. “No signs of external injury seen. Effects of poison. However, final opinion reserved pending till receipt of chemical examiners report,” said the post-mortem report.

Violence erupted on Sunday after the girl’s body was found. The BJP claimed the victim was a sister of a local booth president of the party and slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not providing protection to women.

The police said they have arrested 16 people for alleged involvement in the violence.

On Monday, a five-member TMC delegation led by minister Gautam Deb met the girl’s family. Earlier in the day, the police did not allow the BJP to take out a procession with the body of the girl. The party alleged there was an attempt to cover up the death.

