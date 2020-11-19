Bengal BJP worker beaten to death in Cooch Behar, party accuses TMC

The TMC said personal reasons were behind the murder.

A 55-year-old BJP worker was killed in Cooch Behar district on Wednesday, following which the saffron party accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of being involved in the murder.

The incident occurred in Shikarpur village in the Tufanganj police station area. The Opposition party has called a 12-hour local bandh on Thursday.

“Trinamool’s ‘murder politics’ continues in West Bengal! In Coochbehar, BJP booth secretary Kalachand Karmakar was brutally beaten to death by TMC goons. ‘Pishi’ [Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee], you cannot expect the people of Bengal to support your politics of blood and terror. Enough. Start counting your days!” tweeted the state BJP unit.

The TMC said personal reasons were behind the murder.

The police has booked five people and arrested one. “One of the persons named in the FIR has been arrested. Attempts are being made to arrest the rest of the people,” SP K Kannan told The Indian Express.

The arrested person was identified as Kamal Barman, while the others accused of killing the BJP worker are Ranjit Barman, Sanjit Barman, Dilip Barman, and Narayan Barman.

“It is infighting. Two clubs had organised Kali Puja together this time. Over financial issues, few people of the clubs got involved in a fight outside Kalachand’s shop. Since Kalachand Karmakar was old, he did not survive after being hit continuously,” said a police official.

