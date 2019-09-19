Bengal: BJP to focus on citizenship Bill to counter TMC’s anti-NRC stance

To counter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s efforts to woo Bengali-speaking Hindus, cashing in on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) leaving out many Bengali Hindus in Assam, the BJP is set to launch an outreach programme using the occasion of Durga Puja.

Advertising

A source in BJP said the TMC’s campaign against NRC “seems to be finding support on ground” in Bengal, and the BJP’s programmes and mobilisation during Durga Puja is to “reaffirm our commitment to Hindu causes, and to convince people that we are not against Hindu refugees”.

The fact that many Bengali Hindus in Assam did not figure in NRC has left many in the community disconcerted about a similar programme in Bengal.

As part of the BJP’s outreach effort, sources said, leaders of both the party and the RSS would assert that any move on NRC would come only after the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which the party asserts will ensure smooth flow of Hindu refugees from neighbouring countries, if passed in Parliament.

Advertising

Both BJP and RSS have stepped up ground-level activities in the Durga Puja season — the festivities start with Maha Shashti on October 4 — and appointed four leaders, including an MP and MLA, in each district to take care of party activities.

Explained Bid to take on Mamata’s move The BJP is keen to drum up support for the citizenship Bill since the TMC government’s move to pass a resolution in against the NRC in state Assembly on September, a tactical move to empathise with the Bengali-speaking Hindu voters, as well as Muslims, is seen as having an impact at the grasstroots-level in Bengal. If it catches public fancy, it has the potential to damage BJP’s attempts to keep the Hindu population consolidated in its favour.

Top Sangh and BJP leaders are also visiting the state frequently. While RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has already visited Bengal to discuss activities of the organisation in the first week of September, he is expected to be in the state again this weekend. BJP national president and Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the state on October 1 and is likely to inaugurate Pujas in Kolkata.

The party’s working president, J P Nadda, is expected to be in Kolkata next week, on September 27 and 28, the latter being the day of Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of the annual Puja season. Nadda is scheduled to offer tarpan (offering water to God) in the name of BJP workers killed in political violence in the state over the last few years, according to reports from Kolkata.

Party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya is already stationed in Bengal to oversee preparations and has been crisscrossing the state.

According to a BJP source, thrust of the party’s campaign would be that the BJP-led Union government would ensure that the Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed before any NRC exercise is undertaken in West Bengal.

The Bill seeks to change the definition of illegal migrants and is meant to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, to provide citizenship to illegal migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who are of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian extraction.

Party leaders said while the Sangh’s students’ wing will try to spread awareness among students, the women’s wing will “create awareness on NRC” and the Yuva Morcha, the youth wing, will canvas among professionals and English-speaking youth.

“The youth wing’s focus will not only be on reaching out to professionals and the youth, but also to create a talent pool for the party ahead of the next Assembly elections (scheduled for 2021),” said Animesh Biswas, one of the coordinators of the ‘Save Bengal’ campaign. “We will approach every professional college, including the IIT and IIM.”