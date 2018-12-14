Bengal: BJP sticks to schedule, seeks permission, fresh dates for rath yatra

In a meeting with top administrative officials, BJP leaders sought permission and new dates for the Gantantra Bachao Yatra or Rath Yatra in Bengal, clarifying that they will stick to the route and schedule planned before.

A delegation of top BJP leaders, including national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, state president Dilip Ghosh and central committee member Mukul Roy met the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and DGP at the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar on Thursday. The meeting was held following the Calcutta High Court’s directive asking the administration to hold a meeting with BJP leaders over the proposed yatra.

“We made it clear that we want the route and the schedule of the Gantantra Bachao Yatra to remain the same. There should not be any change,” Dilip Ghosh told mediapersons.

“We have asked them to give us permission and new dates for the proposed yatra. We will need two-three days after the new dates are given so that we can seek time from national leaders,” Ghosh said. “They (administrative officials) told us that they will let us know their decision shortly. The court has given time to them till Saturday.”

BJP sources said the party is planning public meetings by party chief Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi in December end and early January coinciding with the yatra.