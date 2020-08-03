Bengal BJP slams Mamata govt for August 5 lockdown

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP on Sunday slammed the West Bengal government for its decision to announce complete lockdown on August 5, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ‘bhumi pujan’ for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the state government will face consequences if it did not withdraw its decision to clamp a lockdown on the said date.

“Announcing complete lockdown on that day amounts to insulting the sentiments of a large number of people. If the state government doesn’t withdraw its decision, it will face consequences,” Ghosh said.

The state had initially listed nine days in August for enforcing a complete lockdown in the state. Later, it withdrew two days from the list as they coincided with religious occasions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.