Bengal: BJP showcauses state women’s wing chief Agnimitra Paul

The BJP Wednesday issued a show cause notice to its state Mahila Morcha president Agnimitra Paul for “anti-party remarks” after she spoke out against the against the induction of TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari.

The notice was issued by state BJP vice president Pratap Banerjee.

In a press byte, Paul had said she was not in favour of Tiwari joining the party.

On Tuesday, a similar notice was served to state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu, and two other party leaders, Ganga Prasad Sharma and Santosh Hati. Basu, too, had spoken out against the induction of the former TMC MLA into the BJP.

