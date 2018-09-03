Bengal BJP sends teams to other party-ruled states

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. (Express file photo/Partha Paul) West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. (Express file photo/Partha Paul)

The state BJP has sent delegations to other party-ruled states to learn organisational work in a bid to gain experience, said West Bengal party president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday. The party has set up an 85-member team that will visit states such Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Jharkhand.

“This team which will visit some BJP-ruled states to learn and understand how development work is done is rural areas. They will learn and gather experience from the BJP governments in other states and monitor their administrative works. Members of this team will also observe booth-level activities of our party in those states and various other activities. This experience will help them initiate our party activities in West Bengal,” Ghosh said. The team will be divided into eight smaller teams and each will visit a different state.

“The members will spend 4-5 days in other states and also meet the respective chief minister. This will help them in the long run,” Ghosh added. Most members of this team started their journey Friday night.

