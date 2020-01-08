Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh hints JNUSU chief poured colour to fake injury, her mother hits back

(File/Express Photo: Partha Paul) (File/Express Photo: Partha Paul)

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday questioned if the injuries sustained by JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh were genuine and demanded a probe to clear the air, while Aishe’s mother, Sharmistha Ghosh, slammed him for saying the attack was staged.

“In the JNU incident, someone received a head injury, which is being shown everywhere. Whether it’s actually a head injury or some colour was poured on her head to make it look like one hasn’t been probed yet. Now if it’s a fake injury, then I wonder how insecure they are that they have gone down to this level,” Ghosh said referring to Aishe, during a press meet at the BJP headquarters.

During a rally to condemn the attack on JNU students in Durgapur, Aishe’s mother said, “It is unfortunate that people like Dilip Ghosh is trying to discredit my daughter for putting up a brave face after the attack. He is questioning whether my daughter is faking her wounds. Such words of discouragement can never silence the voice of my daughter and others who are fighting against an autocratic government at the Centre.”

At least 32 students, two teachers and two security guards were injured in the attack led by around 100 masked people, armed with sticks and rods, on the JNU campus on Sunday. Aishe had suffered injuries to her head and arm in the violence allegedly perpetrated by the ABVP, the student wing of RSS — a charge the outfit denied.

