scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 03, 2020
COVID19

Bengal BJP MP tests positive, says mild fever but all is well

“I have tested positive for Covid-19 this morning, having mild fever and was in self-isolation for the past one week. I will keep everyone posted. All is well,” BJP MP Locket Chatterjee tweeted.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: July 4, 2020 1:30:58 am
Locket Chatterjee, BJP MP, COronavirus positive, Kolkata news, Indian express ness Chatterjee’s first Covid-19 test result returned negative on Wednesday. (PTI)

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus and put herself under home isolation.

The Lok Sabha MP from Hooghly tweeted that she has mild fever. “I have tested positive for Covid-19 this morning, having mild fever and was in self-isolation for the past one week. I will keep everyone posted. All is well,” Chatterjee tweeted. Her first Covid-19 test result returned negative on Wednesday.

Another BJP leader, Sayantan Bose, on Friday tested negative while his five close aides were positive.

Earlier, TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh had died of Covid-19 and CPM MLA from Siliguri Ashok Bhattacharya had tested positive and was admitted to a private hospital there.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 03: Latest News

Advertisement