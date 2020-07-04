Bengal BJP MP tests positive, says mild fever but all is well

Chatterjee’s first Covid-19 test result returned negative on Wednesday. (PTI) Chatterjee’s first Covid-19 test result returned negative on Wednesday. (PTI)

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus and put herself under home isolation.

The Lok Sabha MP from Hooghly tweeted that she has mild fever. “I have tested positive for Covid-19 this morning, having mild fever and was in self-isolation for the past one week. I will keep everyone posted. All is well,” Chatterjee tweeted. Her first Covid-19 test result returned negative on Wednesday.

Another BJP leader, Sayantan Bose, on Friday tested negative while his five close aides were positive.

Earlier, TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh had died of Covid-19 and CPM MLA from Siliguri Ashok Bhattacharya had tested positive and was admitted to a private hospital there.

