Bengal BJP MP: Protesting intellectuals are Mamata’s dogs

Launching a scathing attack against Kolkata-based intellectuals and prominent personalities for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), BJP MP Soumitra Khan on Sunday described them as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s dogs.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a rally at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, Khan said, “People who consider themselves as intellectuals don’t speak up during Park Street and Kamduni incidents. They are nothing but Mamata Banerjee’s dogs. These dogs of Mamata Banerjee are now protesting against the CAA. They have either not read the law or staging a drama despite knowing it. They cannot be described as anything other than her dogs. They are dogs of West Bengal.”

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh too slammed the intellectuals. “About one crore people in West Bengal are taking away the food that has been sent by the Narendra Modi government for poor people. We have said that we will not let them stay in Bengal. We will also send those who are standing by them away from here. They are anti-national, anti-Hindu and anti-human…We will put an end to this. People have given us 303 seats to do this work,” said Ghosh at the rally in Barasat.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “There is a competition in the BJP on who can speak in the foulest language. They have downgraded themselves by saying these things. The more they say such things, the better. People are seeing this and they will not vote for them next time if they keep on doing this. The use of foul language has increased after Dilip Ghosh was re-elected as state BJP president.”

