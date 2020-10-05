Bengal: BJP leader shot dead in Titagarh, party accuses TMC

Manish Shukla (in white shirt and black trousers) had joined the BJP in 2019.

A BJP leader was shot dead in West Bengal’s Titagarh on Sunday night. The victim, identified as Manish Shukla, was declared brought dead at a private hospital on EM Bypass in Kolkata around 9:30 pm.

According to sources, Shukla was returning with BJP MP Arjun Singh from a meeting in Habra, when the assailants opened fire at him near a tea stall around 8:30pm, close to Titagarh police station.

The BJP has demanded CBI probe into the incident.

“He had received multiple bullet injuries, including on the chest and head, and was declared dead,” said a hospital source.

BJP MP Singh has alleged that Shukla was attacked by the TMC.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Singh said, “He was with me till 7:30 pm. Just near Titagarh police station, they fired 12 shots. We have called for a 12-hour bandh tomorrow in Titagarh. He was my close and has been killed in front of the police.”

The Bengal BJP tweeted: “Bengal is now being turned into place where murders are normalised! Manish Shukla, BJP councillor from Titagarh was shot by TMC goons. These series of murders clearly indicates towards your inevitable end TMC.”

The TMC has dismissed the allegations.

“It is a fight within their party and everyone in the area knows this. They are naming the TMC to malign our party’s image,” said TMC leader Nirmal Ghosh.

Shukla had joined the BJP with Singh in 2019. He was considered a strongman of the area.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has summoned the DGP and a senior official of the government over the incident.

“ACS Home @MamataOfficial and DGP @WBPolice have been summoned at 10 am tomorrow in the wake of worsening law and order situation leading to dastardly killing of Manish Shukla, Councillor, Titagarh Municipality in political party office,” he wrote on Twitter.

