Bengal BJP leader Rakesh Singh sent to police custody till March 1

The Alipore court in Kolkata Wednesday sent West Bengal BJP leader Rakesh Singh, arrested from Purba Bardwan district on Tuesday in connection with the drugs possession case allegedly involving state BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami, to police custody until March 1.

Singh’s two sons – Subham and Shivam – were granted interim bail on a personal bond of Rs 5,000 by the CJM court.

Kolkata Police arrested the two on Tuesday on charges of stopping the police from conducting raids at Singh’s house in connection with the case.

“It is shameful; dadagiri of Abhishek Banerjee’s police. I don’t know why they have arrested me,” Singh, 52, said while he was being taken to court.

His son alleged that the police were “misusing” their power.

Calling Singh’s arrest politically motivated, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, “The CM has often alleged that CBI investigations are politically motivated…. The crime proceeds of cow and cattle smuggling has gone to their (TMC’s) account but it can’t be investigated, whereas they arrested two young boys (Rakesh Singh’s son) who just wanted to know why the police were searching their home.”

The police said they sought Singh’s police custody to question him along with Goswami, who had alleged that she was trapped by her senior party colleague.