Bengal BJP exodus spills onto street with public apology on PAS: ‘Made mistake’

Like many TMC rebels’ feelers to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to facilitate their return, BJP’s grassroots workers have taken to the streets to express their remorse for backing the saffron party in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

They are making e-rickshaw rounds with public announcement systems (PACs) atop to declare that they had “misunderstood” the BJP.

The BJP, however, alleged that the TMC “intimidation” tactics were behind its workers’ public apologies. The BJP and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar have been attacking the state government for allegedly orchestrating post-poll violence targeting party workers.

BJP’s former national vice-president Mukul Roy had on Friday joined the TMC while former state minister Rajib Banerjee’s meeting with a TMC leader on Saturday fuelled speculation of his re-entry.

From Labhpur, Bolpur and Sainthia in Birbhum district to Dhaniakhali in Hooghly district, BJP workers are apologising to the TMC in public meetings and through loudspeaker announcements.

In Bolpur’s ward no 18, a PAC proclaimed: “We were persuaded by the BJP. It is a fraudulent party. We have no alternative to Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and we want to be the part of her development programme.” Mukul Mandal, a BJP worker, said, “I misunderstood the BJP. We want to join the TMC.” Some BJP worker also tendered a public apology on a loudspeaker in Labhpur.

In Sainthia, a group of 300 BJP workers returned to the TMC fold after taking oath. “We had gone to the BJP by mistake. We are joining the TMC from today to support Mamata Banerjee’s development work.” One of them was former BJP Youth Morcha Mandal president Tapas Saha. “I could not do anything in the BJP. I am joining the TMC to participate in development,” he said.

Similarly, several BJP workers in Dhaniakhali were allowed to start a new innings after they publicly said sorry to TMC activists for their “arrogant behaviour”.

Despite the setback, Hooghly BJP leaders claimed that their workers were forced to join the TMC.

Indrajit Roy, a TMC leader in Bolpur, said the more people were expected to bolster party’s flanks.