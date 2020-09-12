Bengal BJP chief: No Covid, lockdown to stop rallies

“A reign of terror has been unleashed on our workers. Police have trapped them in false cases. We will not forgive these policemen as we do not forget such things. The TMC said BJP would be finished in Bengal. However, it has only risen here and will throw the TMC out,” Ghosh said. (File)

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has stirred a row by claiming that the coronavirus has “gone away” from the state and that the lockdown is being imposed to stop the party from holding rallies.

Addressing a public meeting at Dhaniakhali in Hooghly district on Wednesday, the BJP MP from Medinipur said, “The corona has gone away from here. Didimoni (Mamata Banerjee) is doing a drama over it. She is imposing the lockdown in the state so that the BJP cannot hold rallies and public meetings. However, we will hold rallies and meetings whenever we get the opportunity. No one can stop us from holding our political programmes.”

Until Thursday, the state had a total of 23,377 active cases. It has been registering over 3,000 new cases everyday.

“A reign of terror has been unleashed on our workers. Police have trapped them in false cases. We will not forgive these policemen as we do not forget such things. The TMC said BJP would be finished in Bengal. However, it has only risen here and will throw the TMC out,” Ghosh said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.