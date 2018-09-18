Bengal BJP chief’s car vandalised, party blames Trinamool Congress

Dilip Ghosh. Dilip Ghosh.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh’s vehicle was attacked in East Midnapore on Monday where he was going to attend a party meeting, the police said.

Ghosh claimed Trinamool Congress workers were behind the attack and accused Tamluk MP Dibyendu Adhikari of being its mastermind. The TMC, however, has rejected the charges.

“As soon as I arrived at the meeting venue, some TMC workers broke window panes of my car and pelted stones,” Ghosh said.

The East Midnapore Police, however, said the miscreants behind the attack were yet to be identified. “The BJP state president was shown black flags while he was entering the venue of a party meeting near Contai central bus stand.

The miscreants, who are yet to be identified, also broke the window panes of the state BJP president’s car. “We are looking into the matter,” a police officer said.

The state BJP chief claimed three of his party workers were injured in the attack.

“They also damaged at least 15 motorbikes of our workers who were accompanying me and beat them up. Three of our workers have been seriously injured… The stone pelting continued for 15 minutes…The TMC is resorting to all possible methods to stop the BJP in West Bengal,” he said.

“Whenever I visit the districts, my vehicle is attacked. This was the seventh time that I came under this kind of attack. The local MP (Dibyendu Adhikari) and police were at the spot when it happened. It was a conspiracy and happened under his instructions. We are ready to face such attacks because this will only intensify in the days to come,” he added.

The TMC MP, however, denied the allegations and said the incident was an outcome of BJP infighting. “The allegation is completely baseless as I was nowhere near the place where the incident occurred. Later when I was passing by that place, I saw a gathering and came to know that it was a result of infighting. They were fighting to elect their mandal president. Our party does not believe in such violence,” Adhikari said.

