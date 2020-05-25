Bengal BJP chief again stopped from visiting Amphan-hit Midnapore

Dilip Ghosh in Nandakumar, East Midnapore, on Sunday. (Twitter) Dilip Ghosh in Nandakumar, East Midnapore, on Sunday. (Twitter)

West Bengal Police on Sunday once again stopped Medinipur MP and state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh from visiting the cyclone-affected areas of East Midnapore district.

Sources in the BJP said Ghosh was on his way to Nandakumar, Haldia and Contai, which were among the worst-affected areas in the district, to distribute relief materials. However, his convoy was stopped midway in Tamluk.

A minor scuffle also broke out between policemen and BJP workers, following which Ghosh left the area.

Police said the BJP leader did not have required permit to visit the cyclone-hit areas. “TMC leaders had been visiting the affected areas of East Midnapore. Police are not stopping them. They only stop BJP leaders from distributing relief materials,” Ghosh said.

“Four days have passed since the cyclone wreaked havoc, but the state government has failed to reach out to the affected people. Now that we are trying to help those people, the police are stopping us. The TMC must stop its petty politics in this hour of crisis,” he added.

On Saturday, Ghosh was not allowed to enter the cyclone-hit areas of South 24 Parganas district.

Senior TMC leader and state minister Suvendu Adhikari said the state government was working hard to help people.

“The BJP leaders politicise every issue. The state government is taking all possible measures to help those who have been affected,” Adhikari said.

On Friday, Ghosh demanded that financial assistance, promised by the Union government, should be credited to the bank accounts of the cyclone-hit people, to avoid siphoning attempts.

