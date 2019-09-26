Bengal: Bikes used for commercial purposes to be taxed soon

The Trinamool Congress government is planning to bring bikes, used for business purposes like delivering food and ferrying people, under commercial laws to increase revenue and enhance safety measures, sources in the government said.

Advertising

At present, the two-wheeler that are bought for personal requirements are used for several commercial purposes, including delivery of food and transport of people. In such cases, the owners do not need to get a certificate of fitness or pay tax every year, thereby leading to a loss of revenue.

According to the state Transport Department, it will bring in a commercial bike Bill in the next Assembly session.

Apart from West Bengal, there are other states that already treat bikes as commercial vehicles. Till 2015, Goa was the only state in India that allowed bike as a public service vehicle.

Haryana joined the list by introducing a bike-taxi scheme for individuals and corporates. Under the scheme, individuals can register two-wheelers as commercial vehicle and can work with corporate houses to accept bookings. The service has become quite popular and is serving the first- and last-mile connectivities.

Advertising

Mizoram is the third state to accept bike-taxi as a mode of transport. In June 2016, the Mizoram government had issued the guidelines of the commercial bikes.

In Bengal, operation of bike-taxi is permitted only in three places New Town, Rajarhat and Bidhannagar “on an experimental basis” at present. Now, the government is planning to operate the bike-taxis throughout Kolkata, for which it wants to bring in a proper law. Through this law, the government plans to bring all commercial bikes under scanner, sources said.

An official of the Transport Department said, “Once the Bill is passed, no bike should be used to run business, until and unless it is registered commercially.”

In Bengal, the minimum tax for commercial vehicles is Rs 8,000 or 1.2% of the ex-showroom price, whichever is higher. In case of bikes, the minimum tax will be decreased. Sources in the Transport Department said, the tax will be nearly Rs 1,200.

Like, commercial cars, bikes will also have to get their certificate of fitness every year and the number plates need to be yellow. The Transport Department is also planning to bring in more regulations to ensure passenger security.