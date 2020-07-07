Tougher lockdown to be imposed in Bengal from July 9

Women in mask outside a shop in Kolkata. Women in mask outside a shop in Kolkata.

After a spike in COVID-19 cases, West Bengal on Tuesday announced a strict lockdown in containment zones and buffer zones across the state from July 9, 5 PM. All private and government offices in containment zones and buffer zones will remain shut. The transport services will also remain suspended till further notice.

Only essential services will be available.

Local authorities will try and arrange home delivery of essential commodities for the residents of these areas.

The government, however, did not mention how long the fresh spell of the shutdown will last.

The current phase of lockdown, in force till July 31, was largely limited to containment zones alone.

The number of containment zones in Kolkata have been increased from 17 to 33 after the city recently witnessed a major spike in COVID-19 cases. This spike in numbers comes after the West Bengal government had announced lockdown relaxations across the state.

