Bengal: All check-posts for screening of food items to be shut from April 1

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha in Nabanna, Howrah, on Wednesday. (Express photo) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha in Nabanna, Howrah, on Wednesday. (Express photo)

The West Bengal government on Wednesday announced to shut all the check-posts screening agri-products and perishable food items across the state from April 1. Announcing it at the secretariat ‘Nabanna’ here, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the decision was taken to facilitate smooth transport of food items as they were receiving “many complaints of harassment of transporters”.

“We received many complaints from different parts of the state that many a time transporters carrying agricultural products are harassed for hours, leading to decay of food items. Therefore for the smooth transport of agricultural products, we have taken a major decision. There will be no barrier for smooth transportation of agri-products. All the 109 check-posts, run by 22 regulated agri-market committees, will cease to function from April 1,” Mamata told mediapersons.

“Now, instead of checking, the transporters will tag with a detail sheet on their vehicles, mentioning what they are carrying, from where and to which place,” she added.

According to the CM, the closure of all check-posts will lead to the state government losing Rs 200 crore per year. “But we have taken the initiative in the interest of farmers and the general public… Our government is most sensitive to farmers’ issues,” she said.

She said the decision would not affect the 650 people, currently working at the check-posts.

“A total of 650 employees, who are involved in manning these check-posts, will be re-employed in nearby Kisan mandis… Not a single person will lose their job,” the CM said.

The Chief Minister said the decision to withdraw the check post system, taken at the chief secretary level, will be conveyed to the Agriculture Marketing department and communicated to the block level so that it comes into effect from April 1.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.