Bengal: 8-year-old girl ‘tortured’, parents arrested

Baruipur Police on Wednesday arrested the parents of an 8-year-old girl for allegedly torturing her. Police said the arrest was made after the victim’s school teacher lodged a complaint upon finding sleeping pills in the girl’s school bag. According to police, the girl had broken down when the teacher asked her why she was carrying the pills and said she wanted to kill herself. She allegedly told the teacher that her mother and step-father would beat her regularly.

“We have arrested her parents and the girl has been sent to a home,” said Baruipur SP Arijit Sinha. Sources said the parents were arrested under sections of the Juvenile Justice Act. Police said the girl’s friend had first discovered the sleeping pills and informed a teacher. After speaking to the girl, the teachers immediately took her to the local police station and lodged a complaint on Tuesday.

“The girl’s father had passed away a few years ago. Following his demise, her mother married another man, who was the victim’s tutor. We have received information that she had also attempted suicide twice earlier,” said a local police officer.

Police sources said the girl alleged that she was forced to do all household chores and wasn’t given proper meals.

