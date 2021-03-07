Bengal: 6 BJP workers injured in blast

The six workers received splinter injuries and were admitted to Canning Sub-divisional Hospital, said police.

At least six BJP workers were injured in a bomb blast in Rampur village of South 24 Parganas district on Friday night. Though police prima facie suspect that the blast was accidental, they are investigating other angles too. The BJP alleged that some TMC workers hurled crude bombs at its workers while the ruling party claimed that the injured workers were manufacturing explosives.

The six workers received splinter injuries and were admitted to Canning Sub-divisional Hospital, said police.

Five of the injured have been identified as Shovan Debnath, Vikram Shil, Arpan Debnath, Swapan Kurali and Mahadev Naik.