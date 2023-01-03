scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Those enjoying benefits of permanent membership clearly not in hurry to see UN reforms: Jaishankar

UN has been facing a growing demand to increase the number of permanent members as vast regions of the world are underrepresented.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says that the permanent members of the UN are not in a hurry for the reforms to include more permanent members as they are already enjoying the benefits. (File photo)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has slammed the slow pace of the UN reforms, saying those who are enjoying the benefits of permanent membership are not in a hurry to see reforms. India has been at the forefront at the UN to push for an urgent long-pending reform of the Security Council. India has emphasised that it rightly deserves a place at the UN high table as a permanent member.

“You will have a situation when the world’s most populous country is not among the permanent members of the security council, what does it say about the state of the UN”, Jaishankar said in an interview to Austria’s national broadcaster ORF on Monday.

When asked how long will it take until this reform of the UN Security Council, he said, “those who are today enjoying the benefits of permanent membership clearly are not in a hurry to see reform. I think it’s a very short-sighted view because at the end of the day, the credibility of the UN and their own interests and effectiveness are at stake.”

“So my sense is, it will take some time, hopefully not too much time. I can see a growing body of opinion among UN members who believe that they must be changed. It’s not just us,” Jaishankar said.

Also Read |What is Zelenskiy’s 10-point peace plan?

The five permanent members are Russia, the UK, China, France and the United States and these countries can veto any substantive resolution. “You have the entire Africa and Latin America left out, with developing countries vastly underrepresented. This was an organisation invented in 1945. It’s 2023,” he added.

He further said that we should, “increase the feeling in the wide parts of the world that this reform is absolutely essential.” There has been growing demand to increase the number of permanent members to reflect the contemporary global reality.

Jaishankar arrived in Austria from Cyprus and is on the second leg of his two-nation tour. This is the first EAM-level visit from India to Austria in the last 27 years, and it takes place against the backdrop of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023.

On Sunday, while addressing members of the Indian diaspora in the Austrian capital, Jaishankar said a 77-year-old organisation like the United Nations needs a “refresh”, asserting that pushing for a major overhaul in the top global body is an important part of New Delhi’s foreign policy

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 15:25 IST
