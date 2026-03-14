‘Benefit of doubt’: Court acquits three in 2020 killing of J&K BJP leader Waseem Bari
The investigators had also alleged that the three accused had “assisted the aforesaid terrorists and were liable under Section 39 of the UAPA.” In the chargesheet, 17 witnesses were named and were examined by the court in the course of the trial.
A special NIA court in Bandipora acquitted three locals in the case of the killing of a BJP leader Waseem Bari in 2020, his father and brother. In its order issued Wednesday, the court observed that the prosecution had failed to prove the case against accused Abrar Gulzar Khan, Muneer Ahmad Sheikh, and Mohammad Waqar Lone.
Bari was the Bandipora district president for the BJP at the time.
In July 2020, “unidentified terrorists” had entered the residential premises and shop of Sheikh Waseem Bari, at Muslimabad Bandipora and opened indiscriminate fire. All three had died in the shooting. After the initial investigation, police had stated that the attack had been carried out by members affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen.
The investigators had also alleged that the three accused had “assisted the aforesaid terrorists and were liable under Section 39 of the UAPA.” In the chargesheet, 17 witnesses were named and were examined by the court in the course of the trial.
The four persons — Abid Rashid Dar, Azad Ahmad Shah, Abu Usman (a foreign terrorist), and Sajjad Ahmad Mir — were alleged to have been directly involved in executing the attack and declared wanted.
While Usman and Sajjad Mir were killed in an encounter with security forces at Kreeri, Baramulla; Dar and Shah could not be arrested as they had joined terrorist outfits and went absconding, according to the order.
The court order notes that the offence under Section 39 “cannot be committed accidentally, negligently, or even recklessly”. It can only be committed intentionally with the specific and directed mental state of intending to further the activity of a terrorist organisation. Therefore, the prosecution “must establish, through admissible and reliable evidence, the specific intention to further the specific activities of the specific terrorist organization named.”
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In his order, judge Mir Wajahat emphasised that the prosecution has not proved the allegations against the accused “to the required standard,” and that the accused are entitled to acquittal by benefit of doubt.
The order also states that the investigation in the case revealed significant deficiencies — some procedural, some evidentiary, some potentially going to the integrity of the investigative process itself.
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More