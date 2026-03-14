‘Benefit of doubt’: Court acquits three in 2020 killing of J&K BJP leader Waseem Bari

The four persons -- Abid Rashid Dar, Azad Ahmad Shah, Abu Usman (a foreign terrorist), and Sajjad Ahmad Mir -- were alleged to have been directly involved in executing the attack and declared wanted.

A special NIA court in Bandipora acquitted three locals in the case of the killing of a BJP leader Waseem Bari in 2020, his father and brother. In its order issued Wednesday, the court observed that the prosecution had failed to prove the case against accused Abrar Gulzar Khan, Muneer Ahmad Sheikh, and Mohammad Waqar Lone.

Bari was the Bandipora district president for the BJP at the time.

In July 2020, “unidentified terrorists” had entered the residential premises and shop of Sheikh Waseem Bari, at Muslimabad Bandipora and opened indiscriminate fire. All three had died in the shooting. After the initial investigation, police had stated that the attack had been carried out by members affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen.