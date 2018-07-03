2.5 lakh beneficiaries of Centre’s schemes to interact with PM in Jaipur

PM Narendra Modi will be meeting 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of a Centre scheme in Jaipur. (File) PM Narendra Modi will be meeting 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of a Centre scheme in Jaipur. (File)

Rajasthan Minister Arun Chaturvedi has said nearly 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of various schemes of the central government will attend a meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jaipur on July 7.

Out of nearly 4.5 crore beneficiaries of various schemes, about 2.5 lakh people from the state will attend the interaction with the prime minister, he said in Jaipur Monday.

“It is for the first time in the country that a prime minister is holding such a meeting or interaction with the beneficiaries of the government schemes. There is a lot of excitement among the people,” the social justice and empowerment minister told reporters here.

Chaturvedi said a limit has been fixed for every district for sending beneficiaries to the meeting.

