Saturday, June 16, 2018
Benami assets case: IT dept summons Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti, her husband

The company linked to Bharti, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, was recently in the news for alleged tax evasion over land purchase in south-west Delhi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 24, 2017 6:55:15 pm
Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti. Express photo by Ravi S Sahani
The Income Tax department on Wednesday summoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband in a benami assets probe and tax evasion case, reported news agency PTI. The development follows the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) arrest of Rajesh Kumar Agrawal, a chartered accountant, associated with a company linked to Bharti in connection with a money laundering racket worth Rs 8,000 crore. The ED in a statement said Agrawal was “also associated with some transactions involving M/S Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd”.

The company linked to Bharti, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, was recently in the news for alleged tax evasion over land purchase in south-west Delhi. Reports claim close to two dozen other entities linked to the firm are also being investigated in a Rs 1,000 crore dubious land deals case. The IT department has conducted multiple raids in and around Delhi in connection with this.

ED said since Agrawal was “not cooperating” in the probe, he would be subjected to sustained interrogation once they obtain his custody. Agrawal was allegedly instrumental in providing illegal funds to launder money belonging to businessman brothers Virendra Jain and Surendra Jain. The agency has now expanded its probe and all of Agrawal’s dealings have been brought under the scanner. For more details on the case, click here.

“Agrawal has played a pivotal role in the transactions between Jain brothers and Ms Jagat Projects Limited. He is also associated with some transactions involving Ms Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited,” ED said in a statement.

With inputs from agencies

