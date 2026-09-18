BEML secures Rs 5,400 crore order for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: BEML Limited has secured an order worth more than Rs 5,400 crore from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor. According to an exchange filing, the order covers the supply and maintenance of high-speed rolling stock and allied works for the 508-km-long high-speed rail project.

BEML has been developing and manufacturing the country’s first bullet train, the B28, at its Aditya High-Speed Rail Complex in Bengaluru. The trainsets are being built for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project. The facility was inaugurated by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on April 25, 2026.