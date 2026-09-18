BEML secures Rs 5,400 crore order for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

BEML has secured a Rs 5,400 crore-plus order from NHSRCL for supplying and maintaining high-speed rolling stock for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readSep 18, 2026 05:48 PM IST
NHSRCL awards Rs 5,400 crore order to BEML for bullet train project (Image generated using AI)NHSRCL awards Rs 5,400 crore order to BEML for bullet train project (Image generated using AI)
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Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: BEML Limited has secured an order worth more than Rs 5,400 crore from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor. According to an exchange filing, the order covers the supply and maintenance of high-speed rolling stock and allied works for the 508-km-long high-speed rail project.

BEML has been developing and manufacturing the country’s first bullet train, the B28, at its Aditya High-Speed Rail Complex in Bengaluru. The trainsets are being built for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project. The facility was inaugurated by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on April 25, 2026.

Also Read | A station above a platform: How Vadodara bullet train station will connect high-speed rail with the city

B28 bullet train to be ready by March 2027

The Ministry of Railways has set a target to manufacture the country’s first bullet train, ‘B28’, by March 2027. The defence PSU was awarded the contract in October 2024 by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) to design, manufacture and commission two high-speed trainsets.

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B28 bullet train route

Initially, the national transporter has planned to roll out the B28 bullet train between Surat and Vapi. The 97-km-long stretch is part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, which the Railways aims to make operational by August 2027.

“A decision has been taken to start the operation using B28. Efforts are underway to start operation using B28 (Bharat made Bullet, 280 kmph) for Surat to Vapi (97km) in Aug 2027,” the Ministry of Railways said in an earlier statement.

B28 high speed train: Speed

According to the Railways, the B28 (Bharat-made bullet trainset) indicates a design speed of 280 kmph, while its operational speed will be 250 kmph.

The high-speed trainset will feature a fully air-conditioned, Chair Car configuration coach. The Bharat made Bullet trainset will also offer modern passenger amenities such as reclining and rotatable seats, special provisions for passengers with restricted mobility and onboard infotainment systems.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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