India’s first bullet train: BEML expects 1st car body by August, B28 service planned for 2027

BEML expects to roll out India’s first bullet train car body by August as preparations continue for B28 high-speed rail services in 2027. (Image generated using AI)

Bullet train project in India: BEML, the PSU which is manufacturing India’s first bullet train, is expected to roll out the first car body by August. The indigenously-developed first high-speed train is being manufactured at its Aditya plant in Bengaluru. The facility was inaugurated by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on April 25, 2026.

In a statement, Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of BEML, said the company expects to roll out the first car body shell by August and aims to unveil the first trainset early next year.

“”We expected that the first car body will be out by August, the car body shell and we are trying to get the first train at the beginning of the next year, next calendar year,” he said.