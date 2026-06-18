India’s first bullet train: BEML expects 1st car body by August, B28 service planned for 2027

Bullet train in India: India's first bullet train project moves ahead as BEML targets an August rollout for the first car body, while B28 services on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor are planned for 2027.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Jun 18, 2026 04:17 PM IST
BEML expects to roll out India’s first bullet train car body by August as preparations continue for B28 high-speed rail services in 2027. (Image generated using AI)BEML expects to roll out India’s first bullet train car body by August as preparations continue for B28 high-speed rail services in 2027. (Image generated using AI)
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Bullet train project in India: BEML, the PSU which is manufacturing India’s first bullet train, is expected to roll out the first car body by August. The indigenously-developed first high-speed train is being manufactured at its Aditya plant in Bengaluru. The facility was inaugurated by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on April 25, 2026.

In a statement, Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of BEML, said the company expects to roll out the first car body shell by August and aims to unveil the first trainset early next year.

“”We expected that the first car body will be out by August, the car body shell and we are trying to get the first train at the beginning of the next year, next calendar year,” he said.

Roy added that once the trainset is ready, it will be moved to the Surat depot (which is being developed by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), for testing and trial runs.

“So that it will then go to the Surat Depot and after that it will undergo extensive testing. Before going there itself, will undergo extensive testing at our works and then Depot testing at Surat and then testing on the main line. So that it will go for four, five, six months. All the tests are already identified,” the BEML CMD said.

Also Read | After B28, Railways plans ‘B35 bullet train’ for high speed corridor: All about the upgrade

B28 bullet train to be ready by March 2027

The Ministry of Railways has set a target to manufacture the country’s first bullet train, ‘B28’, by March 2027. The defence PSU was awarded the contract in October 2024 by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) to design, manufacture and commission two high-speed trainsets.

B28 bullet train route

Initially, the national transporter has planned to roll out the B28 bullet train between Surat and Vapi. The 97-km-long stretch is part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, which the Railways aims to make operational by August 2027.

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“A decision has been taken to start the operation using B28. Efforts are underway to start operation using B28 (Bharat made Bullet, 280 kmph) for Surat to Vapi (97km) in Aug 2027,” the Ministry of Railways said in an earlier statement.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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