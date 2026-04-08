BEML, DMRC sign MoU to expand metro rail projects collaboration globally

Metro rail projects, BEML-DMRC signs MoU: BEML on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to collaborate on metro rail projects in India and expand into global markets. The move aims to establish a framework for cooperation between the two organisations focusing on jointly identifying, pursuing and executing metro rail projects.
“The MoU is envisaged as an export-oriented partnership, marking a strategic transition from a supply-driven model to a comprehensive EPC-based approach under a single umbrella. The collaboration with DMRC aims to deliver end-to-end metro solutions,” BEML said in a statement.
Earlier on November 7, 2025, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said that DMRC, through its subsidiary – Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL) – will act as the nodal agency on behalf of the MoHUA for executing consultancy, construction, turnkey projects, management services, and operation and maintenance-related projects in India and abroad.
Recently, BEML secured its first overseas order for metro rolling stock, valued at around USD 60 million, for a project in the African region.
In an exchange filing on March 18, 2026, the defence PSU said: “BEML Limited hereby informs that the Company has received a Letter of Intent for Design, Manufacture, Supply, Testing, and Commissioning of Standard Gauge Metro Rolling Stock for African region.
The order comprises of stainless-steel standard gauge metro rolling stock valuing of approximately USD 60 million. This is the first ever overseas order secured by BEML for supply of metro rolling stock.”
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More