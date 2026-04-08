BEML, DMRC sign MoU to expand metro rail projects collaboration globally

Metro rail projects, BEML-DMRC signs MoU: BEML on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to collaborate on metro rail projects in India and expand into global markets. The move aims to establish a framework for cooperation between the two organisations focusing on jointly identifying, pursuing and executing metro rail projects.

“The MoU is envisaged as an export-oriented partnership, marking a strategic transition from a supply-driven model to a comprehensive EPC-based approach under a single umbrella. The collaboration with DMRC aims to deliver end-to-end metro solutions,” BEML said in a statement.

Earlier on November 7, 2025, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said that DMRC, through its subsidiary – Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL) – will act as the nodal agency on behalf of the MoHUA for executing consultancy, construction, turnkey projects, management services, and operation and maintenance-related projects in India and abroad.