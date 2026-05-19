Belt used in Twisha Sharma’s hanging not shown to doctors during autopsy, AIIMS report reveals

The investigation into the death of model and actor Twisha Sharma, the daughter-in-law of retired Principal District and Sessions Judge Giribala Singh, has come under fresh scrutiny after alleged procedural lapses and inconsistencies emerged in the handling of evidence and police records in the case.

The latest controversy centres on a nylon belt that police claim was recovered from the scene and allegedly used in the hanging. According to the post-mortem report prepared at AIIMS Bhopal, the investigating officer failed to produce the belt before the medical board during the autopsy examination. Because of this omission, doctors were unable to conduct a scientific comparison between the alleged ligature material and the marks found on Twisha’s neck.

According to the post-mortem report prepared at AIIMS Bhopal, doctors observed “two parallel ligature marks” on Twisha Sharma’s neck during the autopsy examination. The report further recorded that the investigating officer did not produce the alleged nylon belt recovered from the scene before the medical board at the time of the post-mortem. “The alleged ligature material was not presented during examination,” the report noted, adding that because of this omission, “scientific correlation between the ligature mark and the alleged material could not be established.” The PM report by AIIMS Bhopal stated that the death was “due to antemortem hanging by ligature.”

“Multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature, possible by blunt force) over other parts of the body have been noted,” the report stated.

Twisha’s family has alleged that the failure to present the belt compromised a crucial piece of evidence and weakened the integrity of the forensic examination. They have demanded a second post-mortem examination at AIIMS Delhi and sought an independent probe outside Madhya Pradesh, alleging that the influential legal background of the accused family could affect the impartiality of the investigation. The family has also demanded a CBI inquiry into the case. While her family is based in Noida, the accused stay in Bhopal.

The Special Investigation Team probing the death, headed by Misrod ACP Rajnish Kashyap, has acknowledged that the belt was seized from the crime scene but was not submitted during the post-mortem process. Kashyap said investigators are examining how the lapse occurred and that further action would be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.

Inspector Sunil Dubey, part of the SIT team, was the first to investigate the case. He told The Indian Express, “The body was not recovered from the police. We got to know from AIIMS Bhopal that the lady was dead. By the time we reached AIIMS, we found the belt used to hang herself was missing from the preliminary medical report. Our team went to the house and did a crime scene investigation, where an exercise band that she used to hang herself was recovered. By the time, the post-mortem had been completed at AIIMS.”

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Dubey said multiple teams were formed to track down Samarth Singh, her husband, who is absconding. Two of his mobile phones have been found switched off. An application has been moved to cancel his passport.