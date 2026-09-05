Belgian Prime Minister takes a dig at ‘arbitrary’ tariffs, praises FTA

“I am not going to say the name, but you know these people who do it arbitrarily, without any economic logic at all,” he said while addressing  Indian and Belgian business representatives.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Sep 5, 2026 06:04 AM IST
Belgian Prime Minister dig at tariffs, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Bart De Wever, Trump Tariffs, trump tariff impositions, India-US ties, trade war, us trade war, donald trump, reciprocal tariffs, Trump India trade deal, India US tariff cuts, Trump India tariffs announcement, India US trade agreement, Modi Trump trade talks, India US economic relations, India lowers tariffs for US, US India trade negotiations, Trump Modi tariff deal, India US import export policy, Trump on India tariffs, US India business ties, trade war India US, India trade policy changes, India US tariff reduction, Indian express news, current affairsBelgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the ‘India-Belgium High-Level Dialogue’ in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI)
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Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever on Friday took a veiled swipe at US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, mocking countries that impose trade barriers “arbitrarily” and arguing that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement would help the two economies withstand economic disruption and coercion.

“More and more voices today are calling for barriers to go up, for markets to be shut off, for tariffs to be imposed. Some do this entirely arbitrarily. They decide something on Monday, they revoke it on Wednesday,” De Wever said at the India-Belgium high-level dialogue on the India-EU FTA in Mumbai.

“I am not going to say the name, but you know these people who do it arbitrarily, without any economic logic at all,” he said while addressing  Indian and Belgian business representatives.

De Wever said such policies “deliberately and structurally distort markets” and inflict economic damage on trade partners by seeking to make them dependent. “These strategies of protectionism and unfair competition put our world economy and our geopolitical stability under strain,” he said.

He also announced that a delegation comprising companies from Belgium’s port, terminal, logistics, chemical and energy sectors would visit India in February 2027 to firm up business opportunities.

‘Win-win agreement’

Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, in his address, described India-EU FTA as a “win-win agreement” that would open opportunities for farmers, start-ups and women entrepreneurs while protecting sensitive sectors on both sides.

“India and Belgium have a choice to be swept by the chaos or build trust and cooperation. We chose to build, connect and work together. Belgian and Indian economies complement each other,” Goyal said.

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Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pitched the state as the preferred destination for Belgian investment. “If Belgium companies are looking at India for investment after the FTA, come to Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said, highlighting the state’s manufacturing ecosystem.

He said Belgium-Maharashtra projects should be fast-tracked and offered dedicated teams to work with prospective investors. “Come to Maharashtra and from here serve India and the world. Maharashtra is volunteering to convert strategic direction into action,” he said.

The dialogue at the Jio World Convention Centre was jointly organised by Port of Antwerp-Bruges, the Belgian PM’s Chancellery, Belgium’s Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs, Flanders Investment & Trade and the Consulate-General of Belgium in Mumbai.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

 

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