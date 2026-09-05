Belgian Prime Minister takes a dig at ‘arbitrary’ tariffs, praises FTA

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the ‘India-Belgium High-Level Dialogue’ in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI)

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever on Friday took a veiled swipe at US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, mocking countries that impose trade barriers “arbitrarily” and arguing that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement would help the two economies withstand economic disruption and coercion.

“More and more voices today are calling for barriers to go up, for markets to be shut off, for tariffs to be imposed. Some do this entirely arbitrarily. They decide something on Monday, they revoke it on Wednesday,” De Wever said at the India-Belgium high-level dialogue on the India-EU FTA in Mumbai.

“I am not going to say the name, but you know these people who do it arbitrarily, without any economic logic at all,” he said while addressing Indian and Belgian business representatives.