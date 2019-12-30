Follow Us:
Sunday, December 29, 2019

Belgaum dispute: State transport suspends bus services to Karnataka

“The entire matter got tense after a Kannada group made some comments over Maharashtra’s claims,” a police officer from Kolhapur said. “There were chances of a law and order situation, so buses to and from Karnataka were suspended for a day.”

Written by Iram Siddique | Mumbai | Published: December 30, 2019 3:48:05 am
Belgaum dispute: State transport suspends bus services to Karnataka MSRTC spokesperson Rohan Palange said, “Upon receiving notice from the police, we suspended the bus service.”

The MSRTC cancelled 231 bus trips to Karnataka, owing to the interstate tussle over Belgaum. The decision was taken after the police suggested that a law and order situation should be avoided.

Maharashtra and Karnataka are embroiled in a boundary dispute, with Maharashtra claiming Belgaum, a district in Karnataka, on linguistic grounds. “The entire matter got tense after a Kannada group made some comments over Maharashtra’s claims,” a police officer from Kolhapur said. “There were chances of a law and order situation, so buses to and from Karnataka were suspended for a day.”

MSRTC spokesperson Rohan Palange said, “Upon receiving notice from the police, we suspended the bus service.” He added that police had, however, lifted their objection and that bus services will resume from Monday. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, earlier this month, appointed ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Eknath Shinde as coordinators to oversee his government’s efforts to expedite the case related to the boundary dispute with Karnataka.

 

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 29: Latest News

Advertisement