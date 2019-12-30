Belgaum dispute: State transport suspends bus services to Karnataka

MSRTC spokesperson Rohan Palange said, “Upon receiving notice from the police, we suspended the bus service.” MSRTC spokesperson Rohan Palange said, “Upon receiving notice from the police, we suspended the bus service.”

The MSRTC cancelled 231 bus trips to Karnataka, owing to the interstate tussle over Belgaum. The decision was taken after the police suggested that a law and order situation should be avoided.

Maharashtra and Karnataka are embroiled in a boundary dispute, with Maharashtra claiming Belgaum, a district in Karnataka, on linguistic grounds. “The entire matter got tense after a Kannada group made some comments over Maharashtra’s claims,” a police officer from Kolhapur said. “There were chances of a law and order situation, so buses to and from Karnataka were suspended for a day.”

MSRTC spokesperson Rohan Palange said, “Upon receiving notice from the police, we suspended the bus service.” He added that police had, however, lifted their objection and that bus services will resume from Monday. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, earlier this month, appointed ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Eknath Shinde as coordinators to oversee his government’s efforts to expedite the case related to the boundary dispute with Karnataka.

