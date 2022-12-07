Belagavi heat in LS: NCP wants Shah to look in; BJP MPs say matter in SC

The mounting tension in Belagavi, along Maharashtra-Karnataka border, echoed in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, with NCP member Supriya Sule accusing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of “making ad hoc statements” and “conspiring to break Maharashtra” and ruling BJP MPs from Karnataka taking objection to her remarks and pointing out that the matter is in Supreme Court.

Sule also sought the Union Home Ministry’s intervention in the issue. NCP members subsequently staged a walkout from Lok Sabha.

Barring minor disruptions, Lok Sabha ran smoothly on the first day of Winter Session.

Among others, Congress’s leader of House, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Trinamool Congress’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay flagged changes made in the composition of Parliamentary committees; Congress MP from Kerala Hibi Eden raised the issue of the four-month-long protest by fisherfolks against Vizhinjam sea port project in Kerala — the agitation was called off on Tuesday — and sought a Central package for their rehabilitation; and YSRCP’s Chinta Anuradha urged the Health Ministry to provide two-day menstrual leave for women to ensure a rise in women’s participation in workforce.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Sule said people of Maharashtra are getting “beaten up” in Belagavi border areas even though BJP governs both Karnataka and Maharashtra (in alliance with Eknath Shinde’s Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena). “There has been a conspiracy in the last 10 days to break Maharashtra. Both states are ruled by BJP…but the Karnataka CM keeps making statements against the Maharashtra CM. (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah should intervene in the matter.”

As BJP members from Karnataka rose in protest, Speaker Om Birla said it is a sensitive issue. BJP MP from Karnataka, S C Udasi, said the matter is with the Supreme Court.

Joining the issue, Shiv Sena’s Vinayak Raut said, “The Karnataka government and police are doing injustice to the people of Maharashtra. I strongly condemn this kind of suppression…”

Earlier, Congress’s deputy leader in Lok Sabha, Suresh Kodikkunnil, had given a notice for an adjournment motion on the issue, saying the border dispute has triggered violent incidents and is becoming a law and order issue.

Earlier, when Zero Hour began, Congress leader of House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stood up to flag the issue of what he called “consistent attempts to take away the rights of the Opposition.” Both Chowdhury and TMC’s Bandyopadhyay flagged changes made in the composition of House panels.

Chowdhury said: “The convention of appointing chairman of Parliamentary committees from opposition parties is being done away with. The IT panel chairmanship has been taken away from Congress; the TMC does not have any chairmanship. The practice and precedence say that the Opposition should get some positions.”

Bandyopadhyay said although TMC is one of the largest parties in the House, it was informed by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry that it will not be given chairmanship of any committee.

Speaker Birla said members were questioning powers of the Chair, which can take such decisions. “You also have broken the practice,” he said.

The Congress and TMC had lost chairmanship of four key Parliamentary panels, including panels on Home Affairs and IT, and no longer head any major committee.

Raising the protest by fisherfolks in Vizhinjam, Congress’s Eden said, “The church, the bishop’s house, the cemetery were demolished…but the allegation the state government has been raising against these people is that they were against the development, which is not right.”