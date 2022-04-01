BEL turnover in 2021-22 touches Rs 15000 cr; HAL records highest-ever revenue

The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has achieved a turnover of about Rs 15,000 crore (provisional and unaudited) during FY 2021-22, against the previous year’s turnover of Rs 13,818 crore despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and shortage of global semiconductors.

BEL’s order book as on April 1 is around Rs. 57,000 crore. In the year 2021-22, BEL secured significant orders worth Rs 18,000 crore including acquisitions such as Avionics Pack for Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Advanced Electronic Warfare Suite for Fighter Aircraft, Instrumented Electronic Warfare Range (IEWR), Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) & Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), Cdr TI- T90 Tank, COMINT System, Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) & Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS) for C-295 Programme, Electronic Gun, IoT Gateway.

Some of the flagship projects executed during FY 2021-22 were Missile Systems (Air Defence Weapon System & LRSAM), Command & Control Systems, Communication and Encryption products, various Sonars, Electro-optic Systems, Fire Control Systems, Gun Upgrades, various Radars, Electronic Warfare Systems, Coastal Surveillance System, Unmanned Systems, HomeLand Security Systems, Smart City projects, K-FON, Medical Electronics, etc.

“BEL achieved Export sales of around US$ 32.26 Million during FY 2021-22. Major products exported included Coastal Surveillance System, Trans-Receive (TR) Modules, EO-IR Payload System, Compact Multi-Purpose Advanced Stabilization System (EOS CoMPASS), Solar Hybrid Power Plant, Data Link, Electro-Mechanical parts, Low Band Receivers (LBREC), Medical Electronics, Spares for Radars,” a statement said.

BEL chairman and managing director Anandi Ramalingam said, “Realising our country’s goal of achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat is of paramount importance. BEL will make concerted efforts to achieve self-reliance through Make in India initiatives, indigenisation, import substitution, outsourcing to Indian private industry and enhanced thrust on MSME and GeM procurement. The company is all set to expand its wings and increase its global footprints by making all-out efforts to tap new markets across the globe.

“BEL will continue to explore new growth opportunities through diversification, capability enhancement and competitiveness, modernisation, etc. BEL has ventured into new potential businesses such as Arms & Ammunition, Medical Electronic Devices, Unmanned System Platforms, etc., and is poised to make significant headway in these segments in the years to come,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) recorded highest ever revenue of over Rs. 24,000 crores (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year which ended on March 31 registering a 6 percent revenue growth over the previous financial year. The corresponding figure for the previous year stood at Rs. 22,755 crores.

“Despite the challenges of the second wave of Covid-19 during the first quarter of the year and the consequent production loss, the company could meet the targeted revenue growth with improved performance during the balance period of the year”, said R. Madhavan, CMD, HAL.

The second wave of Covid-19 had compelled the company to declare a phased lockdown at various divisions during April and May 2021. The employees had put in additional hours in June and July 2021 to compensate for the loss of man hours due to the lockdown.

HAL achieved record revenue with production of 44 new helicopters/aircraft, 84 new engines, overhauling 203 aircraft / helicopters and 478 engines.

Recently, HAL bagged a contract for production of 15 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH), 10 for IAF and five for the Indian Army at a cost of Rs 3,887 crore along with infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 377 crore.

Considering the improved financial performance during the financial year, HAL paid an interim dividend of Rs. 40 per share representing 400 percent on the face value of Rs. 10 per share during FY 2021-22.