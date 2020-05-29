Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla of GaneshaSpeaks dies at 89

Bejan Daruwalla was admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad Bejan Daruwalla was admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad

Well-known astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passed away Friday in a Ahmedabad hospital. He was 89. He complained of pneumonia like symptoms and was admitted at city’s Apollo Hospital about a week ago.

Two days back his condition deteriorated when he was put on ventilator support. He is survived by two sons-Nastur and Fardun-and a daughter, Nazreen.

“He did not die of coronavirus but due to pneumonia. The cause of his death was no oxygen supply to his brain,” his son Nastur told this paper. Talking about his last rites, Nastur said that the family is yet to decide how to go about it.

Ahmedabad based businessman Behram Mehta, who is also a friend of Daruwalla said “All he wanted was a glorious funeral but due to this lockdown he will not have that. His prayers at Parsi fire temple in Khamasa have started.”

His affinity with politicians and popular figures was well known, including with then chief minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi who attended his book launch in 2012.

Back then, the astrology hailed Modi as the lucky lion, and predicted that India will “become China by 2050”. Daruwalla has been associated with India’s largest astrological webportal,’GaneshaSpeaks’ since its inception in 2003.

