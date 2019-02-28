Being non-violent does not mean we are weak: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday sent out a strong message to Pakistan saying that while the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family — has shaped India’s diplomatic approach, not wanting war does not mean it is weak.

“Ours is a pacifist country with an earnest desire to foster peace everywhere. However, being non-violent and peace loving does not mean that we are weak or ignorant of threats to our security and integrity. We are fully aware of these disruptive, destructive tendencies and forces that tend to derail our progress,” he said addressing diplomats, researchers, academics and members of policy think tanks from 32 countries undergoing the “Kautilya Fellowship Programme” organised by the India Foundation.

“We are committed to combat these forces and been fortunate to receive incredible, spontaneous support from several countries. We cannot be passive witness to terrorism,” he said. Naidu also urged the world community to adopt the Comprehensive Convention on international Terrorism proposed by India and pending before the UN since 1996.