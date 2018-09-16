Ramdas Athawale: I am not suffering from rising fuel prices as I am a minister

The Union Minister acknowledged the people’s suffering due to incessant rise in petrol and diesel prices and admitted that it is the government’s duty to reduce them. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) The Union Minister acknowledged the people’s suffering due to incessant rise in petrol and diesel prices and admitted that it is the government’s duty to reduce them. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

In the wake of surging fuel prices across the country, Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale said he is not affected by the price hike because he is a minister. Referring to the allowances he gets as union minister, Athawale told reporters: “I am not suffering from rising fuel prices as I am a minister. I may suffer if I lose my ministerial post.”

The union minister acknowledged the people’s suffering due to incessant rise in petrol and diesel prices and admitted that it is the government’s duty to reduce them. “It’s understandable that people are suffering from rising fuel prices and it’s the duty of the government to reduce them,” Athawale said.

READ | Why you shouldn’t expect a cut in fuel prices any time soon

Athawale, whose Republican Party is a BJP ally, assured that the BJP led central government is formulating ways to bring down the fuel prices. However, he also underlined that the prices for fuel can be reduced if the respective state governments cut their taxes. “The price of fuel can be reduced if the states cut the tax on it. The Centre is seriously working on the issue,” he said.

(With Inputs from ANI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd