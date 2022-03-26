scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 25, 2022
Must Read

Beijing wanted Wang to call on PM Modi, Delhi said polite no

The Indian side was said to have conveyed to the Chinese that the Prime Minister was busy Friday since he had to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the UP Chief Minister in Lucknow.

Written by Shubhajit Roy | New Delhi |
March 26, 2022 1:58:09 am
Narendra Modi, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Wang Yi, New Delhi, India-China, India-China relations, India-China ties, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsWang Yi and External Affairs minister S Jaishankar (File)

Beijing reached out to New Delhi for Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but South Block politely declined, The Indian Express has learnt.

The Indian side was said to have conveyed to the Chinese that the Prime Minister was busy Friday since he had to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the UP Chief Minister in Lucknow.

Also Read |New Delhi puts onus on Beijing: Better ties only if you disengage

Wang, who came on an unannounced visit to New Delhi, was here after more than two years. He reached the Capital at 7.45 pm Thursday and left around 3 pm Friday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sources said the Chinese  have invited Doval to China in his capacity as the Special Representative. The NSA, sources said, responded positively, saying he could visit after immediate issues were resolved successfully.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

The Chinese did not, however, invite India for a meeting on Afghanistan which is being convened in Beijing. “No, they have not invited us,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Friday.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 25: Latest News

Advertisement