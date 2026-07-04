‘Will never win genuine recognition’: China on India-Japan ‘free and open Indo-Pacific’ stand

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi waves before departing for Japan after concluding her India visit, at the airport in New Delhi. (@MEAIndia/X via PTI Photo)

As Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi wound up her three-day India visit where New Delhi and Tokyo discussed and advocated a free and open Indo-Pacific, Beijing has said that the concept goes against the shared aspirations of regional countries.

On Friday, China’s spokesperson in India, Yu Jing, highlighted the statement made by the spokesperson of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guo Jiakun, a day earlier, when talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Takaichi were held.

“The so-called concept of ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’ goes against the regional countries’ shared aspirations for peace, development and cooperation, and will never win genuine recognition,” Guo said in response to a question on Takaichi statement.