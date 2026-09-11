Behind Secunderabad arms heist, ex-havildar who held grudge against commanding officer

Suspect first broke open the armoury lock and took out 12 weapons, hiding them in the thick foliage outside. When he tried to enter a second time, a guard asked him about his identity

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
3 min readUpdated: Sep 11, 2026 06:29 PM IST
According to the police, the suspect first broke open the armoury lock and took out 12 weapons, hiding them in the thick foliage outside.According to the police, the suspect first broke open the armoury lock and took out 12 weapons, hiding them in the thick foliage outside. (Image: DGP Telanagana Police/X/Express Photo)
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An ex-havildar of the Indian Army has been arrested for last month’s arms heist at 20 Madras Regiment at Bolarum in Secunderabad Cantonment, the police have said – a development that comes hours after investigators claimed to have traced the weapons to a location in Hyderabad.

At a press conference on Friday, Director General of Police C V Anand said that the ex-havildar, who the police have not yet named, broke open the locks of the armoury at 20 Madras Regiment at Bolarum in Secunderabad Cantonment and stole 12 weapons and ammunition, including four AK-203 assault rifles, seven pistols and an INSAS rifle.

Anand said that the suspect had been dismissed from service on June 30, and that the heist was an act of revenge against his commanding officer.

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Also Read | Telangana weapons heist cracked, it was an inside job, say cops

Originally from Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district, the suspect is now believed to live with his family on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The police said the ex-Armyman entered the premises twice on the night of August 31 by telling the guard that he was from the regiment, and used a scooter to take out the weapons and ammunition.

Three others are also in custody in connection with the theft, the DGP said, adding that the stolen weapons have been recovered.

According to the police, the suspect first broke open the armoury lock and took out 12 weapons, hiding them in the thick foliage outside. When he tried to enter the second time, however, a guard allegedly asked him to identify himself, and he claimed he was from the regiment.

“It was the theft of AKs and INSAS that raised suspicion that it could have been an inside job,” the DGP said.

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According to investigators, the suspect rode home with the arms on a scooter, transferred the cache to his car and headed to Achampet, avoiding the main roads to evade capture.

“After questioning over 70 persons and finding no clue, we turned our attention to recently retired people and narrowed down on the suspect. We confronted him with technical evidence — including his phone location and CCTV images, and he finally confessed,” the DGP said.

Officials said the suspect tried to bury the cache at various places to avoid being tracked. The DGP said that officials from Military Intelligence and other agencies helped police crack the case. He said that the case is still under investigation.

The theft was discovered on August 31 during an inventory, and Army officers lodged a police complaint on September 1. The police registered a case of trespass or house-breaking by night to commit an offence and theft in a building used for custody of property or government property.

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The theft occurred at a time when the battalion — including its commanding officer — was at Pokhran in Rajasthan for field exercises.

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Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

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