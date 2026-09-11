Behind Secunderabad arms heist, ex-havildar who held grudge against commanding officer

According to the police, the suspect first broke open the armoury lock and took out 12 weapons, hiding them in the thick foliage outside. (Image: DGP Telanagana Police/X/Express Photo)

An ex-havildar of the Indian Army has been arrested for last month’s arms heist at 20 Madras Regiment at Bolarum in Secunderabad Cantonment, the police have said – a development that comes hours after investigators claimed to have traced the weapons to a location in Hyderabad.

At a press conference on Friday, Director General of Police C V Anand said that the ex-havildar, who the police have not yet named, broke open the locks of the armoury at 20 Madras Regiment at Bolarum in Secunderabad Cantonment and stole 12 weapons and ammunition, including four AK-203 assault rifles, seven pistols and an INSAS rifle.

Anand said that the suspect had been dismissed from service on June 30, and that the heist was an act of revenge against his commanding officer.