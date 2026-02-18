Behind Odisha twins who scored identical marks in JEE Mains, a mother’s sacrifice

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
They formed a unique bond at birth on May 7, 2008, and have been each other’s greatest strength in their personal lives, at school, and at the coaching institute.
Identical twins Mahroof Ahmed Khan and Masroor Ahmed Khan from Bhubaneswar, who share even the same eye power, have now secured identical scores in the JEE Main Session-I conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), results of which were declared on Monday.
The twins, who appeared for the BE/B.Tech paper, bagged 285 out of 300, scoring a 99.98th percentile in the engineering entrance examination taken by over 13 lakh students.
Currently appearing for their Class 12 examination at a private higher secondary school in Rajasthan’s Kota, the twins are leaving no stone unturned to secure better scores in JEE Advanced, scheduled for May, with their sights set on the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay.
“Ever since we started preparation, we studied together and cleared doubts together. Even when the results did not go well during the preparation stage, we used to motivate each other, which helped improve our performance,” Mahroof told ANI.
After finishing Class 9 in a private school in Bhubaneswar, the twins moved to Kota in 2023.
Their mother, Zeenat Begum, a gynaecologist, left her job at a state government PSU to support her sons’ dreams and now lives with them to manage their daily routines.
“As a mother, I always wanted to give the best to my sons so that I would have no regret in life. Since they thought that Kota had the best coaching ecosystem, I decided to quit my job and move with them. In return, I got more than what I sacrificed. I am very happy for their success and have no regret at all,” Zeenat told The Indian Express over the phone from Kota.
Before moving to Kota for JEE coaching, the twins had tested the coaching ecosystem in the town during their short coaching period for the International Science Olympiad.
Zeenat said her sons have been known for cracking science and math Olympiads since Class 4 and have participated in international events in Dubai, Bangkok, and New Delhi.
“Since childhood, they were each other’s friend, and hardly had any friends outside. They used to study and play together. I have never faced any difficulties as they were disciplined and studious,” she said.
In Class 10, Masroor secured 97.2 per cent while Mahroof scored 95.2 per cent.
Zeenat said she wants them to get admission in IIT-Bombay, and then do whatever they like.
Their father, Mansoor Ahmed Khan, serves as a senior medical officer at the Sanjeevan Health Centre at IIT-Bhubaneswar.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Sony may delay the launch of their next PlayStation due to the global memory chip shortage caused by high demand for AI technology. This could extend the lifespan of the current PS5 generation. Other gaming companies are also affected and experts believe the shortage will continue, resulting in higher console prices and a longer wait for the next PlayStation.