Behind Odisha twins who scored identical marks in JEE Mains, a mother’s sacrifice

They formed a unique bond at birth on May 7, 2008, and have been each other’s greatest strength in their personal lives, at school, and at the coaching institute.

Identical twins Mahroof Ahmed Khan and Masroor Ahmed Khan from Bhubaneswar, who share even the same eye power, have now secured identical scores in the JEE Main Session-I conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), results of which were declared on Monday.

The twins, who appeared for the BE/B.Tech paper, bagged 285 out of 300, scoring a 99.98th percentile in the engineering entrance examination taken by over 13 lakh students.

Currently appearing for their Class 12 examination at a private higher secondary school in Rajasthan’s Kota, the twins are leaving no stone unturned to secure better scores in JEE Advanced, scheduled for May, with their sights set on the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay.