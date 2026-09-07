Behind fatal concoction that killed 12, gang that mimicked booze by Madhya Pradesh brands

Besides the 12 who died, many more people who consumed the alleged illicit liquor in Sagar district on Saturday night continue to be in hospital. (Express Photo)

As the number of casualties in MP’s alcohol tragedy continues to rise – at last count, it was 12 – investigation into the case has pointed to spurious country liquor that was allegedly supplied to the state by a gang based in Lalitpur in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Besides the 12 who died, many more people who consumed the alleged illicit liquor in Sagar district on Saturday night continue to be in hospital.

Police said the victims were primarily from Nauraj and Gogra villages in the Banda police station area, where critically ill people began arriving at hospitals early Sunday.

Sagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Sujaniya said the substance involved in the deaths was initially identified as country liquor, adding investigation had led them towards a Lalitpur-based gang with a history of legal action for allegedly manufacturing and circulating spurious liquor.