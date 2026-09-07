Behind fatal concoction that killed 12, gang that mimicked booze by Madhya Pradesh brands

Number of casualties rise to 12, many more remain in hospital; action against four excise dept officials.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalSep 7, 2026 05:20 AM IST
Behind fatal concoction that killed 12, gang that mimicked booze by Madhya Pradesh brandsBesides the 12 who died, many more people who consumed the alleged illicit liquor in Sagar district on Saturday night continue to be in hospital. (Express Photo)
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As the number of casualties in MP’s alcohol tragedy continues to rise – at last count, it was 12 – investigation into the case has pointed to spurious country liquor that was allegedly supplied to the state by a gang based in Lalitpur in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Besides the 12 who died, many more people who consumed the alleged illicit liquor in Sagar district on Saturday night continue to be in hospital.

Police said the victims were primarily from Nauraj and Gogra villages in the Banda police station area, where critically ill people began arriving at hospitals early Sunday.

Sagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Sujaniya said the substance involved in the deaths was initially identified as country liquor, adding investigation had led them towards a Lalitpur-based gang with a history of legal action for allegedly manufacturing and circulating spurious liquor.

Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar and UP’s Lalitpur fall under the larger Bundelkhand region.

Read | Four dead, 8 critical after consuming spurious liquor in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar

“Based on our initial investigation, the substance involved is country liquor. Preliminary findings point to a Lalitpur-based gang, which has faced legal action in the past. It manufactures spurious liquor mimicking Madhya Pradesh brands and distributes it here. It is highly likely that the supply originated from that source,” said the SP.

The administration has, meanwhile, begun disciplinary action against officials of the Excise Department. Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda said the latest official information put the death toll at approximately 11 to 12 and confirmed that three officials had been suspended. The Deputy Excise Commissioner had been attached to the department’s headquarters, pending a comprehensive investigation.

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The action followed preliminary findings suggesting negligence on the part of Excise Department officials. The government has also directed authorities to specifically investigate the role of the liquor licensee concerned and take strict action under the law if they are found responsible.

10 detained

Investigators are now working backwards through the supply chain to establish where the liquor came from, who sold it and from where it entered the local market. About 10 people have been detained for questioning as police attempt to identify the source of the supply and those involved in its distribution.

The SP said the investigation would examine whether there were administrative lapses that allowed the illicit liquor to reach the affected villages. “While both the Excise Department and the Police share the responsibility for taking action against illicit liquor, the fact remains that this incident has occurred; therefore, we will investigate where the shortcomings lie,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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