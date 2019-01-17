Beginning today, train to connect Bhagat Singh’s village to Amritsar

The long wait for a train connecting Nawanshahr to Amritsar will end Thursday with the Jaijon-Doaba-Jalandhar DEMU being extended till the holy city. The extended route will benefit visitors from Majha region to the Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village — Khatkar Kalan, those wanting to visit the Golden Temple and traders, particularly cloth merchants who travel this route.

The train, which originates from Jaijon village of Hoshiarpur District under Garhshankar sub-division, will now cover over 200 km distance to Amritsar via Nawanshahr and Jalandhar districts. The fare would be around Rs 60 per person from Jaijon and Rs 50 per person from Nawanshahr to Amritsar. Earlier, people were spending around Rs 200 per person from Jaijon to Amritsar via bus. Earlier, the train, which came via Nawanshahr, terminated at Jalandhar.

For over a decade, people of the area were demanding an extension of the route till Amrisatar. It will now cover around 22 stations in five districts — Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Amritsar. The train will run daily. It will depart from Jaijon at 5 am reach Amritsar at 11 am, and then start the return journey from Amritsar at 12:15 pm.

“There are large number of cloth merchants in Nawanshahr and Garhshankar areas who have been procuring their cloth from Amritsar on daily basis and spending huge amount traveling in buses but this train will save them money,” said a cloth merchant Naveen Kumar Khosla from Nawanshahr.

Talking to The Indian Express, Shri Anandpur Sahib MP Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra said that it was a long pending demand of the people and he took up the matter with the Union Railway Minister several times. “People of our area can now easily visit the Golden Temple, Durgyana Mandir, Ram Teerath and Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar and several visitors from Amritsar to Khatkar Kalan, which houses the ancestral house of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, can come here with ease,” he added.

“This DEMU train, which is being extended to Amritsar, would be the first rail link between Nawanshahr to Amritsar,” said Nawanshahr Railway Station Matser Ram Lal Kataria, adding that there will be a stoppage at Khatkar Kalan Jhandaji.