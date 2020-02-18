‘Begani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana’: Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi for tweet on SC ruling over women Army officers

Union Minister Smriti Irani asked Rahul Gandhi to make his team check details before he tweets. Union Minister Smriti Irani asked Rahul Gandhi to make his team check details before he tweets.

Union Minister Smriti Irani took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his tweet on the Supreme Court ruling that brought women officers in 10 streams of the Army on a par with their male counterparts in all respects.

Rahul Gandhi’s tweet that came hours after the SC ruling blamed the government for “disrespecting” the women by its objections against their entry. “The Govt disrespected every Indian woman, by arguing in the SC that women Army officers didn’t deserve command posts or permanent service because they were inferior to men. I congratulate India’s women for standing up & proving the BJP Govt wrong,” tweeted Gandhi.

आदरणीय बेगानी शादी में अब्दुल्ला दीवाने, It was PM @narendramodi Ji who announced Permanent Commission for Women in Armed Forces, thereby ensuring gender justice & @BJPMahilaMorcha took up this issue when your Govt. twiddled its thumbs. Tweet से पहले टीम को बोलो check kare 🙏 https://t.co/DQhm3tRc0g — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 17, 2020

However, Irani was quick to respond and she hit out at Gandhi for the remark. Calling him “Begani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana (Unrelated person getting too involved in somebody else’s marriage),” Irani asked Gandhi to make his team check details before he tweets. The Union Minister for Women and Child development also accused the Congress government of twiddling “its thumbs” on the issue. “It was PM Modi who announced Permanent Commission for Women in Armed Forces, thereby ensuring gender justice,” she added in her tweet.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed that women officers of the Indian Army, serving under Short Service Commission, be considered for grant of Permanent Commission, irrespective of tenure of service, and also for command posts in non-combat areas since “an absolute bar on women seeking criteria or command appointments would not comport with the guarantee of equality under Article 14”.

The case was first filed in the Delhi High Court by women officers in 2003 and had received a favourable order in 2010. But the order was never implemented and was challenged in the Supreme Court by the government.

Even though there was no stay on the High Court judgment, the Defence Ministry did not implement those directions. During the hearing, the government came up with a proposal whereby women officers of up to 14 years of service would be granted permanent commission in line with the letter of February 2019.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd