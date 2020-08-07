Before Kanpur raid: In audio clip, slain Dy SP ‘flagged link’ between local SO, Vikas Dubey

Vikas Dubey Vikas Dubey

EVEN AS an inquiry commission is looking into the killing of eight policemen and the subsequent killings of gangster Vikas Dubey and five of his associates, an audio clip of a purported conversation between slain Deputy SP Devendra Mishra and Kanpur SP (Rural) Brijesh Srivastava could spell trouble for the then local Station Officer (SO) of Chaubeypur police station Vinay Tiwari and former Kanpur SSP Anant Deo Tiwari.

In the viral audio clip, purportedly of a phone conversation just before the police raid on the night of July 2 that resulted in the death of eight policemen including Mishra, who was posted as Bihor Circle Officer (CO), Mishra can purportedly be heard telling Srivastava that the SO (Vinay Tiwari) is saying the raid will start only after the CO (Mishra) reaches the spot. Mishra is also heard making allegations against “former SSP Tiwari” (in an apparent reference to Anant Deo Tiwari) – saying that he took Rs 5 lakh from the SO after a gambling racket was busted by Mishra and dropped all inquiries against the SO.

At the start of the five-minute clip, the Deputy SP can be heard saying that a large deployment of police would be required in the village and CO replies that it would be required and deployment should not be a problem.

“SO is saying that he would go for the raid only after I reach there. So, I am going,” Mishra purportedly says.

“You should not worry. I will take care of these people very soon and am preparing a list of all that he is doing. The SSP might have asked him to make the arrest. Use your mind and take the force of two-three police stations as we have a great chance of catching him (Vikas Dubey),” Srivastava purportedly says.

As Srivastava can be heard saying that there would be a meeting with gazetted officers and better people would be brought in, the CO says, “I will tell you about him. When he touches his feet, what else we can expect. Once I told him that if he will keep his relations with him then it might lead to 2-4 murders, but he said that only a criminal can tell about other criminals.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the audio “needs to be looked into” and a lot of things, including audio match and forensic analysis, are needed. He said there is already an SIT and a judicial commission inquiring into the case and if found genuine, the audio could be made part of the investigation.

“It is too early to say anything about the audio and the allegations made in it. However, a Deputy SP died and his family has lost him. If you listen you will find in the audio that the Additional SP is saying that everything will be alright. We will ask him when the audio comes to us formally. It has to be taken into account with all seriousness…,” said Kumar.

While SO Tiwari has been suspended, Anant Deo Tiwari, who was posted as DIG in the STF, was shunted out and appointed as DIG PAC of Moradabad sector after another audio clip went viral.

