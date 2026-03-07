Before it was sunk by US, Iranian ship was offered shelter by India

The safe harbour offer was said to have been made in view of the rising tensions between the US and Iran. Hostilities erupted on February 28 when Israel and the US carried out the first wave of air strikes across Iran.
On Friday, government sources said a second Iranian warship, IRIS Lavan, docked at Kochi port on March 4, the day the Dena was torpedoed.
Sources said that on February 28, Iran requested India to take in the Lavan since the vessel had developed technical issues.
Approval for its docking was granted on March 1 and the Lavan arrived in Kochi on March 4. Its crew of 183 have been accommodated in naval facilities in Kochi, the sources said.
On Friday afternoon, The Indian Express emailed queries to the Indian Navy regarding the offer of shelter to IRIS Dena and the docking of another warship in Kochi.
It rescued 32 personnel from the doomed frigate. Hospital authorities in Galle said 87 bodies were brought in by military rescuers. Around 60 of the estimated 180 on board were likely unaccounted for, Sri Lankan authorities said.
On Thursday, the Indian Navy said it had also deployed its aircraft and ships in the vicinity — a P8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft and INS Tarangini — to augment the SAR efforts for IRIS Dena after it put out a distress call.
The Navy said INS Ikshak also sailed from Kochi to augment the search efforts and continued to remain in the area to search for missing personnel. Another aircraft with air-droppable life rafts was also kept on standby for immediate deployment.
