Before it was sunk by US, Iranian ship was offered shelter by India

Before Iranian frigate IRIS Dena was sunk by a US submarine near Sri Lanka, India had offered it shelter at one of its ports, The Indian Express has learnt.

The Dena, which left Visakhapatnam after participating in the International Fleet Review (IFR) and MILAN-2026 exercise that ended on February 25 , was torpedoed in the early hours of March 4. According to the Indian Navy, the warship was operating 20 nautical miles west of Galle.

The safe harbour offer was said to have been made in view of the rising tensions between the US and Iran. Hostilities erupted on February 28 when Israel and the US carried out the first wave of air strikes across Iran.