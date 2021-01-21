Before inauguration, Gorewada Zoo renamed as Balasaheb Thackeray Zoological Park

The park will be inaugurated on January 26 by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In the two years between its formal announcement and inauguration, the Gorewada International Zoo in Nagpur has been renamed as the Balasaheb Thackeray Zoological Park.

The park will be inaugurated on January 26 by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Confirming the announcement, Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod said an official government resolution was issued in this regard on Monday.

Various kinds of safaris — Indian, African and night– a rescue centre and one of the largest captive zoos are among many services which will be offered to tourists and visitors at this park. Spread over 1,900 hectares near the Gorewada lake, the park will also offer opportunities for research, education and training for wildlife researchers. Online ticket booking for visitors is set to commence soon.

In August 2019, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced the project of setting up an international-standard bio park in Maharashtra, with the protection of forests and promotion of tourism remaining at the core of its development. The task was entrusted to the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd.