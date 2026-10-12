As RTI Act turns 21, activists assaulted in movement’s birthplace

Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS) said that the incident took place around 6 pm near Chang Gate, as the ‘Ghotala Rath Yatra' was proceeding through the town. The procession, organised by MKSS and some citizens, had started from Ajmeri Gate around 4.30 pm. (File Photo)

On the eve of the 21st anniversary of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, a musical procession marking the occasion was disrupted by a group of men who allegedly assaulted social activists and women participants in Beawar, the birthplace of the RTI movement, on Sunday evening.

Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS) said that the incident took place around 6 pm near Chang Gate, as the ‘Ghotala Rath Yatra’ was proceeding through the town. The procession, organised by MKSS and some citizens, had started from Ajmeri Gate around 4.30 pm.

Beawar SP Ratan Singh said, “They (the activists) were taking out a procession without permission. Some people came and asked them about their slogans. There was dhakka-mukki (pushing and shoving). The police then intervened and brought both sides to the police station. Further action is underway.”