‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony today; here’s what to expect

The ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony, which marks the formal end of Republic Day celebrations, will be held on Saturday at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. The ceremony traditionally consists of musical performances by military bands, who each year play Indian and western tunes.

What will happen during the ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony?

This year, some new activities including a drone show and projection mapping have been introduced, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

The novel drone would be a 10-minute show, involving around 1,000 drones fabricated through indigenous technology, at the backdrop of synchronized music. This show is a ‘Make in India” initiative by a startup ‘Botlab Dynamics’, supported by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Department of Science & Technology.

On the rehearsal of Beating the Retreat ceremony drones forming the words “75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” in saffron, white, and green. The government started the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative on March 12, 2021, to “commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history”.

The Projection mapping show would be a 3-4 minute event showcased on the walls of North and South Block before the end of the ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony.

A full dress rehearsal of the Beating the Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) A full dress rehearsal of the Beating the Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

For the first time in India’s history, a laser show would also be held at the Beating Retreat ceremony.

For this year, the government has dropped Abide With Me, the somber highpoint of the conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations. Penned in the pre-modern world by Henry Francis Lyte, a Scottish Anglican minister and son of a naval captain, the hymn is often sung has been a fixture in the Indian Beating Retreat ceremony since 1950. Played at dusk, this is also the last piece before the retreat buglers bring down the Indian flag.

Where can you watch it?

The ceremony can be live streamed on the YouTube channel of Doordarshan National.

Significance of ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony

The military tradition began in 17th century England, when King James II ordered his troops to beat drums, lower flags and organise a parade to announce the end of a day of combat.

The ceremony was then called ‘watch setting’ and took place at sunset after firing a single round from the evening gun.

A laser show would also be held at the Beating Retreat ceremony. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) A laser show would also be held at the Beating Retreat ceremony. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Beating the Retreat also marks the last ceremony of the nation’s Republic Day celebrations, which started on January 23 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.

Some sections of auto-rickshaw drivers, construction workers, safai karamcharis and frontline health workers will be invited to watch the ceremony.

Delhi Traffic diversions due to the ceremony

Due to the Beating the Retreat ceremony traffic restrictions will be put in place on Saturday from 2 pm to 9.30 pm. Vijay Chowk will remain closed for traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory. Traffic will also not be allowed on Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout.

No traffic will be allowed on Raisina Road from Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk, beyond Dara Shikoh Road roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout and Sunehri Masjid roundabouts towards Vijay Chowk. Traffic will be restricted on Rajpath between Vijay Chowk and ‘C’ hexagon.

Metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations of Line 2 will not be available from 2 pm to 6:30 pm, the DMRC had earlier said.

The buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm, the advisory said.