Beating Retreat Ceremony Live Updates: Tunes based on ragas, mega drone show to be highlights of grand event at Vijay Chowk

Tri-services bands perform during full dress rehearsal for the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Tunes based on ragas, mega drone show to be flavour of Beating Retreat ceremony

Tunes based on Indian classical music will be the flavour of the Beating Retreat ceremony which will also include the country's "biggest drone show" comprising 3,500 indigenous drones, officials said on Saturday. For the first time, a 3-D anamorphic projection will be done on the facade of North Block and South Block during the grand event at Vijay Chowk on Sunday, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"As many as 29 captivating and foot-tapping Indian tunes will be played by the music bands of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the State Police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF)," the statement said The ceremony will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Light show during full dress rehearsal for the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Beating Retreat ceremony to witness country's biggest drone show

It will also witness the country's biggest drone show, comprising 3,500 indigenous drones, the statement added.

"The magnificent drone show will light up the evening sky over the Raisina Hill, weaving myriad forms of national figures, events through smooth synchronisation. It will depict the success of start-up ecosystem, technological prowess of the country's youth and pave the way for future path-breaking trends," it said.

The ceremony will begin with the massed band's "Agniveer" tune which will be followed by the enthralling tunes like "Almora", "Kedar Nath", "Sangam Dur", "Queen of Satpura", "Bhagirathi", "Konkan Sundari" by pipes and drums band, the defence ministry statement said.

Indian Air Force's band will play "Aprajey Arjun", "Charkha", "Vayu Shakti", "Swadeshi", while fascinating "Ekla Cholo Re", "Hum Taiyyar Hai", and "Jai Bharati" will be played by the band of Indian Navy.

The Indian Army's band will play "Shankhnaad", "Sher-e-Jawan", "Bhupal", "Agranee Bharat", "Young India", "Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja", "Drummers Call", and "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon", it said. The event will come to a close with the ever-popular tune "Sare Jahan se Accha".

Visuals from the full dress rehearsal for the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, January 28, 2023. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Elaborate traffic arrangements in place for Beating Retreat ceremony: Delhi Police

Delhi Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements for the Beating Retreat ceremony to be held at Vijay Chowk here, officials said on Saturday. Traffic restrictions will be put in place from 2 pm to 9.30 pm Sunday, according to an advisory, adding Vijay Chowk will remain closed for traffic.

Traffic will not be allowed on Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout, beyond Dara Shikoh roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout and Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk. Traffic will be restricted on Kartavyapath between Vijay Chowk and “C” hexagon, the advisory said.

The commuters are advised to take alternate routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa ''T'' Point, Lodhi Road, Sunramanian Bharti Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road etc, it stated.

The buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on Sunday to facilitate the vehicles of invitees and spectators and to avoid traffic congestion on roads around the venues of the ceremony and India Gate, the advisory said.